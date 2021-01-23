Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 693 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.91.

