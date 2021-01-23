Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

