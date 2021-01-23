Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $288.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average of $232.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $289.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.