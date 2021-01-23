Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 900 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

