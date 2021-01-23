OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Million

Brokerages expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post $18.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.40 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $50.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $51.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $103.38 million, with estimates ranging from $101.27 million to $105.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $45,653.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,883.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $166,621.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.11 on Friday. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $214.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.