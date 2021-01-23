Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 454,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 195,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

