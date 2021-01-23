Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Orbia Advance had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orbia Advance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

