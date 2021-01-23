Orbitcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $479,431.43 and approximately $15.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,229.59 or 0.99808646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00328412 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.00652680 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00158867 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034174 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

