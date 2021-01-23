Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $25.00. Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 19,654 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.33. The company has a market cap of £2.60 million and a P/E ratio of 130.00.

About Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT)

Orient Telecoms Plc provides managed telecommunications services in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company offers broadband, dedicated internet access, wireless, IP Transit, IPLC, leased line, SD-WAN, satellite, private area network, and voice and VOIP solutions; application and security products, such as firewall, antivirus, endpoint security, MS 365, and SIEM services; web and email hosting, and cloud storage and security services; and water drone, smart street light, and hyper health services.

