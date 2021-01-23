Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce sales of $41.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.23 million and the highest is $45.00 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $34.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $125.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $140.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $57,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.32 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.