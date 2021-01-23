Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,504,069.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

