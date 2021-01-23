OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 5.43% of OrthoPediatrics worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $894,563. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of KIDS opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

