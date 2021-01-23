Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

