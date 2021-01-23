Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

KMI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

