Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,762 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

FCX opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

