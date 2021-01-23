Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.26.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

