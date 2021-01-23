Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Down 1.7%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. 113,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 200,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

