Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

