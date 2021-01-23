Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $12,807,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $9,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $218.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $221.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.73 and a 200-day moving average of $190.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

