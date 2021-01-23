Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,754 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,578.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKH stock opened at $397.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.79 and a 200-day moving average of $340.69. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.44 and a 12-month high of $401.15.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

