Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,506,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of FRC opened at $156.53 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

