Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $853,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 146.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $152.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.