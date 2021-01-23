Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 107.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $40,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.00. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $156.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.