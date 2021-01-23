Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 165.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66.

