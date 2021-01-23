PAYCENT Price Up 70.4% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 70.4% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $138,392.05 and $1,996.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00079189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00634884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.15 or 0.04316282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017847 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

