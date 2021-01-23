Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years.

PAYX opened at $86.87 on Friday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,828 shares of company stock worth $19,630,435. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

