PayPie (PPP) Achieves Market Cap of $796,288.95

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 33.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $796,288.95 and $1.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00078224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00656942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.73 or 0.04321479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017828 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

