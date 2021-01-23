Peculium (PCL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Peculium has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peculium has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $7.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00647862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.17 or 0.04342505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Peculium Profile

Peculium is a token. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

