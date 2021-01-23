Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $177.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,282.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,710,156. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

