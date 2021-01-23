Pendal Group Limited Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in KLA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 68.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in KLA by 134.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.16.

KLAC stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

