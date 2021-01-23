Pendal Group Limited Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mondelez International by 98.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

