Pendal Group Limited Invests $2.71 Million in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.