Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,977 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AMETEK by 73.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AMETEK by 105.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AMETEK by 268.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,578 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $316,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

