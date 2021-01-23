Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $14.78 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 3.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Xylem worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

