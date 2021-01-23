Penta (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $3.82 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Penta has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $531,931.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00617759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.34 or 0.04387571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Penta Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

