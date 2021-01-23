Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $49,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,575,436.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,328 shares of company stock worth $3,955,805 in the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

