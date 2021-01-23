Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.86 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

