Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ABB by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

