Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.

