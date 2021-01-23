Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

