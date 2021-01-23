Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €170.75 ($200.89).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €153.10 ($180.12) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €157.24 and a 200 day moving average of €147.85.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

