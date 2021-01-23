Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.