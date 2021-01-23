Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $71.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.76.
PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.
PSX opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
