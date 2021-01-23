Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $330,142.08 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $330,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR opened at $69.80 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

