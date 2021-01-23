Pi Financial Initiates Coverage on Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF)

Equities researchers at Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of AYRSF opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Ayr Strategies has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

