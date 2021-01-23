Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $11.23

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $1.97 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for approximately $11.23 or 0.00034873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00126232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00277869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039761 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,289,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,186 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

Pickle Finance Token Trading

Pickle Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

