Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.69. 1,417,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,445,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $669.48 million, a P/E ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.