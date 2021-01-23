Pillar Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.44 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $88,073.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

