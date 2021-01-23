Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 19.6%

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shot up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $7.26. 6,376,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 2,671,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.53%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

