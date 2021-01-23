Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $817,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,609 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 238,473 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

